Noted designer Akhtar Rasool passes away

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 10: Noted graphic designer of Valley, Akhtar Rasool Dar today died after suffering a massive heart attack at his residence in Srinagar.

As per the family, Akhtar suffered a massive heart attack at his home in the Habba Kadal area of Srinagar early in the morning.

They said that he complained of breathlessness and wanted to go to the hospital. However, they said that before he could be taken to the hospital, he suddenly collapsed.

Upon reaching the hospital, Akhtar was declared dead on arrival with that a pall of gloom descended upon the family. Akhter was employed at Kashmir University’s EMMRC and was also associated with many newspapers operating from the Valley.