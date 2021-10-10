Drug peddler arrested with poppy straw

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 10: Police today said to have arrested a drug peddler in Kulgam and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

A police party of Police Post Frisal at a checkpoint established at Main Market Frisal intercepted a vehicle (Load Carrier) bearing Registration Number JK18-5872 driven by Umer Yousuf Rather son of Mohd Yousuf Rather resident of Chenigam.

“During checking, officers were able to recover 54 Kgs of poppy straw from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody. The vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized,” police said.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 69/2021 under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Yaripora and investigation has been initiated.