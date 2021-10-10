Master class on ‘Early Breast Cancer’ held

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 10: Onco Facts in collaboration with Jammu Oncology Forum today held a virtual master class on Early Breast Cancer.

The master class was hosted and anchored by organizing secretaries of the program – Dr Vikas Roshan (Consultant Radiation Oncologist, American Oncology Institute, AOI Jammu) and Dr Paras Khanna (Consultant Surgical Oncologist, AOI Jammu), and coordinated by Dr Tasaduk Hussain Itoo (Kashmir-based Physician and Columnist).

The master class was organized as a scientific program wherein various expert faculties from premier medical institutions of India put thorough emphasis on various aspects of ‘Early Breast Cancer’ with particular reference to its recent advances in diagnosis, detection and treatment, vis-a-vis review in scientific literature.

The program started with welcome address presented by Dr Rajesh Vashistha, president of Association of Radiation Oncologists of India (AROI). It was followed by scientific speeches by various faculty including Dr Shoma (HoD, Department of Radiolgy, Fortis Vasant Kunj, New Delhi), Dr G K Rath (Head, National Cancer Institute, Jhajjar Haryana), Dr Mandeep (Senior Consultant & HoD, Department of Head & Neck & Breast Oncoplasty, Fortis Vasant Kunj), Dr Manjiri Bakre (CEO & Founder Oncostem), Dr Vineeta Goel (Director, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi) and Dr Mir Hussain (Consultant, Department of Medical Oncology & Hemato Oncology, SKIMS Srinagar).

The medical faculty from various medical institutions, who were chairpersons on the occasion include Dr Nitin Vermani, Dr Geetanjali, Dr Sohan Lal, Dr R K Chrungoo, Dr Sujeet Bhat, Dr Gurjeet Singh, Dr Suneel Matoo, Dr Rakesh Thusoo, Dr Deepak Abrol, Dr Satyankar Gupta, Dr Meenu Gupta, Dr Rahul Sharma, Dr Syed Arshad, Dr Shabab Angurana, Dr Jagmohan Singh and Dr Nadeem Showkat.

The program concluded with vote of thanks presented by Dr Paras Khanna.