Ton-up Fernando powers Sri Lanka to 338-6 against West Indies

CHESTER-LE-STREET: Avishka Fernando’s maiden hundred in a solid batting display powered Sri Lanka to an imposing 338 for six against West Indies in an inconsequential World Cup match here Monday.

Sent into bat, Sri Lanka’s top order fired in unison with Fernando hitting a 103-ball 104, the first century for the Island nation in this world cup. His innings was studded with nine fours and two sixes.

Opener Kusal Perera sent the ball eight times across the fence on the way to a 51-ball 64. (AGENCIES)