Rlys’ new time table: 261 trains speeded up, 49 new trains added

NEW DELHI: The railways has speeded up 261 trains as part of Mission Raftaar, by up to 110 minutes over different zones, providing a faster transit to passengers which will be reflected in the new time table with effect from Monday.

‘Mission Raftaar’ was announced in the Railway Budget 2016-17 and envisages a target of doubling average speed of freight trains and increasing the average speed of all non-suburban passenger trains by 25 kmph in the next five years.

Forty-nine new trains, which have already been introduced, have been added in the new time table. These are- one Vande Bharat Express train, 34 Humsafar Express trains, 11 Antyodaya Express trains, two Tejas Express trains and one Uday Express train. (AGENCIES)