MoS Uttar Pradesh meets Governor

SRINAGAR: Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (MoS) for Science and Technology, Electronics, Information Technology, Muslim Waqf and Haj Mohsin Raza on Monday met Governor Satya Pal Mlik at Raj Bhavan here, an official spokesman said here this evening.

He said Mr Raza and the Governor had wide ranging discussions, emphasising increased use of Science and Information Technology for holistic development of villages and cities and for ensuring good governance. (AGENCIES)