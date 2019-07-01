MoS Uttar Pradesh meets Governor

SRINAGAR: Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (MoS) for Science and Technology, Electronics, Information Technology, Muslim Waqf and Haj Mohsin Raza on Monday met Governor Satya Pal Mlik at Raj Bhavan here, an official spokesman said here this evening.
He said Mr Raza and the Governor had wide ranging discussions, emphasising increased use of Science and Information Technology for holistic development of villages and cities and for ensuring good governance. (AGENCIES)
Editorial
Development authorities of Lakhanpur and Bani-Basohli
Incomplete bridges in Srinagar
Deadliest accident on Mughal Road
Tawi Barrage audit
Corruption ridden State to have fast track probe
State awardees’ long wait for conferment