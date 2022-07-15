Tiranga to fly with full grace, enthusiasm in J&K: Raina

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 15: Tiranga to fly with full grace and enthusiasm in Jammu & Kashmir, stated Ravinder Raina, president, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jammu & Kashmir while talking to reporters here today.

Raina was flanked by former Jammu & Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta and J&K BJP All Morcha Incharge, Munish Sharma in the Press Conference at party headquarter.

Ravinder Raina welcomed the move of the Central Government especially the Ministry of Culture for undertaking the ambitious and innovative programme, in which our pride, the National Tricolour will fly every rooftop across India.

In the same way, he said, the people of Jammu & Kashmir are also anxious and eager enough to participate in the programme to hoist the Tiranga atop their houses.

“To honor our flag, the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi led Government has approved the program of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ under the programme Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav to commemorate 75 glorious years of progressive India. Har Ghar Mein Tiranga, Har Haath Mein Tiranga, Har Dil Mein Tiranga is the mood in J&K” Raina said.

While making a pointed reference of certain vested interests and opportunist leaders, including Mehbooba Mufti who are out and out to vitiate the political scene by virtue of a false, feigned narrative Raina said this is “Naya Jammu & Kashmir”, where people shall hoist the National Tricolour atop their houses and habilitations with enthusiasm and pride.

Having failed to cut any ice with her divisive tactics, Mehbooba has resorted to such nasty tantrums now, he said.

Today, the J&K of 2022 has moved on to a new era of peace and development and mutual brotherhood with the slogan of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishhwas and Sabka Prayas”, he said.

He further appealed to the people of Jammu & Kashmir to participate in the trend enthusiastically with the momentum of the administration. Letter this Independence Day recorded with letters of gold in the document of history.