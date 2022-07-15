Dwivedi reviews progress on implementation of HMIS across health facilities of J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 15: Principal Secretary, Health and Medical Education (H&ME), Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, today chaired a meeting to review the progress on implementation of Hospital Management Information System(HMIS) across the health facilities of J&K at Civil Secretariat here.

Speaking during the meeting, the Principal Secretary highlighted that HMIS will be one of the major reform in health sector of UT and it will significantly improve the standards of health care service here and make it more accountable and transparent. He directed the implementing agencies to kick start the areas of OPD, Stores and Pharmacy inventory control and the patient feedback mechanism initially in the shortest possible time so that these most important areas are taken care first.

He impressed upon the officers that smooth coordination and synergy should be maintained between various stakeholders associated with the project, so that it can be implemented successfully and is launched within the stipulated time frame. He directed the officers to complete the process of implementing the first three modules by the end of this agency.

Dwivedi asked the representatives of implementing agency to dovetail the already existing processes with the new software and swiftly complete the process of the inter departmental and other permissions from the mobile service providers.

During the meeting, MD National Health Mission, M. Yaseen Chaudhary while presenting the salient features of the project explained the features of the various software and hardware components and the areas of prioritization.

The meeting among others was attended by Director Finance, H&ME, Director Coordination, New GMCs, Joint Director Planning, H&ME, OSD H&ME Department, Divisional Nodal Officer, Jammu and other officers of NHM.