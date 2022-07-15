District Fencing C’ship from July 19

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 15: The Adhoc Committee of J&K Amateur Fencing Association is going to organise District level Championships in collaboration with J&K Sports Council from July 19.

The 2nd District Doda Fencing Championship will organise from July 19 to 20 at Sports & Fitness Hall, Rana Mall, Doda while 13th District Samba Fencing Championship will be held from July 20 to 21 at J&K Sports Council Indoor Stadium Samba and 18th Jammu District Fencing Championship from the July 20 to 21 at Indoor Fencing Hall, M.A Stadium Jammu, besides 13th Udhampur District Fencing Championship will be held at J&K Sports Council Indoor Stadium Udhampur on July 21 to 22.

All the interested fencers can contact on these numbers: 7006498354 (Samba), 9419117949 (Udhampur), 9469166640 (Doda) and 9419291430 (Jammu) for further information.