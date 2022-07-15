Amit conferred with Men’s Fitness Model Award

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 15: Amit Sharma has been awarded with the Men’s Fitness Model Award-2022 by securing Silver medal in the recently concluded Bodybuilding event, organised by ICN India at New Delhi.

During the event, she stood 5th in the Bodybuilding competition (Steroid free), wherein all the participants were tested by World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) before the competition. The event was aired at Youtube channel and Instagram page named ‘Natural Body Aesthetics’.