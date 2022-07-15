Bindu selected Arbiter for Chess Olympiad

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 15: Sports teacher of Heritage School, Bindu Pathania has been invited as Arbiter for upcoming 44th Chess Olympiad by All India Chess Federation, scheduled to be held at Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu from July 28 to August 9.

A total of 243 arbiters from various countries including more than 100 from India were invited for the biggest ever sports extravaganza ever in Indian history in which 187 countries and about 2500 top players of the world are participating in the tournament.

On being invited as arbiter, the president of All J&K Chess Association, Atul Kumar Gupta congratulated her and conveyed best wishes for the new task.