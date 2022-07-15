North Zone Inter-Sainik School Sports Meet concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 15: A weeklong North Zone Inter-Sainik Schools Sports Meet & Cultural Meet -2022, hosted by Sainik School Nagrota concluded, here today.

In Volleyball, Sainik School Nagrota trounced Sainik School Kunjpura by 3 straight sets (25/19, 25/16 & 25/13) and emerged as undisputed winner of the tournament.

The Sub-junior Under-14 Football team of Sainik School Nagrota continued their dream run and finished their North Zone Campaign in style by winning the finals against Sainik School Ghorakhal by 1 goal to nil and being a Champions, now the Nagrotians will represent North Zone in the upcoming All India Sainik Schools Inter-Zonal U-14 Football Championship, scheduled to be held at Sainik School Satara (Maharashtra) next week.

In the Basketball, the host School tried hard but failed to withstand the onslaught of Sainik School Kunjpura who dominated the entire match and emerged winners, while in Junior Football final match which was played between Sainik School Rewari and Sainik School Kunjpura wherein the Kunjeyans emerged winners by defeating opponents by 2 goals to nil.

The Hockey final was played between Sainik School Kapurthala and Sainik School Nagrota which was won by the former in the penalty shootout by 5 goals to 4.

Principal Capt (IN) AK Desai showered accolades for all the winners of the closely contested final matches and wished the teams well for the upcoming Inter Zonal Competitions at different locations across the country.