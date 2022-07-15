DGP visits holy cave, Panjtarni to take stock of arrangements

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 15: The Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh today visited the holy cave and Panjtarni and took stock of the arrangements in place for the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

He interacted with officers of civil and security forces at Holy cave and Panjtarni. He also had an aerial survey of Shesh Nag Camp.

Interacting with the senior officers of all the deployed forces and administration at the Holy cave and Pantarni, the DGP appreciated the quick response post calamity and its management by all the stakeholders who rendered their services in evacuating the yatris and ensuring all possible help and assistance. He directed all officers to remain alert and prompt to meet any kind of eventuality. He said that the safety and security of the pilgrims is the priority and stressed for ensuring the implementation of latest guidelines and SOPs issued by the Government.

The DGP stressed on the highest level of synergy amongst all stakeholders to ensure all possible help and assistance to the yatris. He directed the officers to assist all the service providers who have been hit by the natural calamity. He complimented all the officers and jawans who have been working tirelessly in tough and hostile weather conditions for the safety and security of pilgrims. He also appreciated all Forces and Civil officers and jawans for their post calamity management efforts. He appreciated the MRT of Jammu and Kashmir Police for ensuring effective services to the Yatris and people associated with it.

At Holy Cave, CO 164 CRPF Brij Lal, Camp Director Cave Rajnish, SP Cave Perbeet Singh, DySP Cave Anil, Duty Officer Cave Tajamul and Medical officer TS Dhillon were present.

At Panjtharni, Camp Director Sher Singh, SP Panjtarni Camp KV Singh, CO BSF Jitender Gupta, 2IC 164 CRPF Vijay Pratap, 2IC ITBP A Rana, Maj. 2/11 GR Vipin and DySP Rajinder Salgotra were present.

The Civil, Police, Security Forces officers briefed the DGP about the measures taken so far including the rescue operations and assistance being provided to the pilgrims and service providers in the aftermath of the incident.