NEW DELHI: Times Group chairperson Indu Jain died on Thursday due to Covid-related complications, company sources said. She was 84.
Hailing her as a visionary, Times Now TV channel, part of the Times Group, described Jain as a lifelong spiritual seeker, pioneering philanthropist, distinguished patron of the arts, and passionate proponent of women’s rights.
She breathed her last in Delhi, the sources said. (AGENCY)
Times Group chairperson Indu Jain dies of Covid-related complications at 84
