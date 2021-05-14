Times Group chairperson Indu Jain dies of Covid-related complications at 84

NEW DELHI: Times Group chairperson Indu Jain died on Thursday due to Covid-related complications, company sources said. She was 84.

Hailing her as a visionary, Times Now TV channel, part of the Times Group, described Jain as a lifelong spiritual seeker, pioneering philanthropist, distinguished patron of the arts, and passionate proponent of women’s rights.

She breathed her last in Delhi, the sources said. (AGENCY)