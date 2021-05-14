The Covid patient from Love You Zindagi viral video has died, says doctor who tweeted it

NEW DELHI: The Covid patient, who featured in the Love You Zindagi viral video, has died, Dr Monika Langeh said in a post on Twitter on May 13. Earlier this week, Dr Langeh had shared a video of the patient – a 30-year-old girl – from the Covid emergency ward of a hospital. Her story went viral as she was spotted swaying to the tunes of Love You Zindagi from Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt’s 2016 film Dear Zindagi in the emergency ward so as to boost her morale.

Unfortunately, she couldn’t make it. “I am very sorry..we lost the brave soul..Om Shanti. Please pray for the family and the kid to bear this loss,” Dr Langeh tweeted on Thursday.

Before tweeting the news of her death, Dr Langeh had shared a medical update about the young patient on May 10, saying, “She got the ICU bed but the condition is not stable. Please pray for the brave girl. Sometimes I feel so helpless. It’s all in the hands of almighty. What we plan, what we think, is not in our hands. A little kid is waiting for her at home. Please pray.”

Social media users are devastated and mourned the loss of the young patient in the comments section of the post.

Here’s the video of the young patient that Dr Langeh had tweeted on May 8. She had said that the young girl had a strong willpower and had asked if she could play some music to raise her spirit. The doctor agreed and played Love You Zindagi for her.

A country of nearly 1.4 billion people, India is the fourth to cross 2,00,000 deaths due to Covid-19 infection, behind the United States, Brazil and Mexico. (AGENCY)

https://twitter.com/drmonika_langeh/status/1392871777739575301