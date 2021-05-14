Lt Governor greets people on Parshuram Jayanti, Akshaya Tritya

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has extended his greetings to the people on the eve of Bhagwan Parshuram Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya.

In a message, the Lt Governor said that Bhagwan Prashuram’s profound message is a beacon of hope and salvation for our society.

An epitome of valour, truth, tenacity, and righteousness, Bhagwan Parshuram’s noble ideals will continue to inspire us for eternity. We should renew our commitment to his visions on this occasion, Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor also wished the people on the eve of Akshaya Tritiya.

May this auspicious occasion bring prosperity, peace, and joy in everyone’s life, prayed the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor urged the people to celebrate the festivity at their homes and adhere to the administration’s guidelines to combat coronavirus.