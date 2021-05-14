Employment May 14, 2021

Required
Experienced Person for Retail Medical Shop with Experinece in Marg Software – 2 No.
M/s Dr. Hansraj Pharmacy
8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank
Walk in Interview 4-5 pm
Contact at : 9419193224, 9419189485
Required Male Accountant
For reputed Company in Narwal, Jammu.
Candidate must be Graduate or above (B.Com/M.Com) Must have knowledge of GST Filing, Returns, Taxes, General Accounting and Reconciliation etc.
He must have at least 5 years’ Experience.
Salary no bar for deserving Candidate
Kindly send your CV to below
E-mail ID
manageroperationsattarsinghson@gmail.com
Contact No. 9086001993
Required female
telecaller for office
*During lockdown work
from home
*Qualification – minimum 10th
Office address-
Greater Kailash
Contact-9906568343
WhatsApp your CV