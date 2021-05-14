Employment May 14, 2021

Required

Experienced Person for Retail Medical Shop with Experinece in Marg Software – 2 No.

M/s Dr. Hansraj Pharmacy

8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank

Walk in Interview 4-5 pm

Contact at : 9419193224, 9419189485

Required Male Accountant

For reputed Company in Narwal, Jammu.

Candidate must be Graduate or above (B.Com/M.Com) Must have knowledge of GST Filing, Returns, Taxes, General Accounting and Reconciliation etc.

He must have at least 5 years’ Experience.

Salary no bar for deserving Candidate

Kindly send your CV to below

E-mail ID

manageroperationsattarsinghson@gmail.com

Contact No. 9086001993

Required female

telecaller for office

*During lockdown work

from home

*Qualification – minimum 10th

Office address-

Greater Kailash

Contact-9906568343

WhatsApp your CV