Time has come for Assembly elections: Bukhari

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 7: Apni Party president, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari has said that time has come when the Assembly elections should be held so that the affairs of J&K are handed over to elected representatives of the people.

He was talking to reporters during his visit to the border town of Uri.

“In democratic countries people are considered as fountainhead of power,” the Apni Party leader said.

He met the local Party leaders and senior workers and they informed him about the present political scenario and Party activities in the area.

Bukhari advised the party leaders to keep themselves available to serve the people.

He said: “Apni Party is committed to strive for the prosperity and development of this far-flung area of Uri that has always been ignored and overlooked by the traditional politicians who remained at the helm of affairs most of the time during the past 75 years.”

Bukhari also asked the Party leaders to make all the preparations to facilitate the people of Uri to attend the grand Party convention in Srinagar on November 12.