BJP misleading people of J&K on every count just to attain power: Bhalla

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 7: Working president of Jammu & Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Raman Bhalla today hit out at the BJP for misleading people on every count just to attain power and not caring about urges and aspirations of the people.

Bhalla was addressing a workers’ convention at Khour which he presided over along with AICC joint secretary Co-Incharge J&K Affairs Manoj Yadav, general secretary PCC Yogesh Sawhney Ravinder Sharma, district Rural president Hari Singh Chib and JKPYC president Uday Bhanu Chib.

Addressing the workers, Bhalla urged upon the Central Government to restore statehood to J&K with job and land security for the locals. He also demanded special employment package for the youth of the UT. He said that it is the duty of the Government to address the unemployment issue immediately.

He lambasted previous BJP Government in the state for exploiting the daily wagers in various departments for not fulfilling their long time pending genuine demands. Bhalla said due to callous and non-serious attitude of governments families of daily wagers across J&K are facing a starvation-like situation. He also highlighted issue of various roads of the constituency which are in dilapidated condition.

While addressing the gathering, Manoj Yadav said that Congress Party will defeat the designs of anti-peace forces vitiating atmosphere to serve their vested interests. He said Congress Party will remain committed to defeat the designs of communal forces and committed to safeguard the age old tradition of unity, diversity and communal harmony in J&K.

Yogesh Sawhney, in his address, said that performance of BJP Government in the last 8 years has been poor on all fronts. Inflation has skyrocketed, because of which the lives of the common man have been seriously impacted and unemployment rate is the highest in 45 years.

Ravinder Sharma observed that the LG Administration has failed on all fronts and the BJP is insensitive towards the problems of the youth. There is resentment among people and the youths are angry, he added.