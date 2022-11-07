DDC reviews progress of PMGSY projects

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Nov 7: To review the progress achieved under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in the district, District Development Commis-sioner, Rajouri, Vikas Kundal today convened a meeting with officers of the Revenue and PMGSY Departments here.

Threadbare discussions were held on different issues which included physical/financial progress, blacktopping, grant of forest clearance to projects, felling of trees, land acquisition, compensation, etc were discussed in detail.

Taking Stock of progress achieved by the PMGSY Division Rajouri, EXN, Subash Sharma informed that out of 195 schemes sanctioned under PMGSY Phase I and II, 182 stand completed to date, while work on the rest was in different phases of execution.

Regarding the Schemes approved under different PMGSY Phases, the concerned EXN briefed that 08 schemes have been approved under PMGSY phase III.

“The schemes sanctioned are Moughla – Khawas; Siot to Kalakote; Chatyari to Nadyla; Langar Top to Ganya; Kassian to Darhal; Poona Khater to Nowabad; Channi Prat to Bakhar and BG to Kakora,” he added.

Reviewing the progress of Division Budhal, the meeting was informed that out of 124 schemes sanctioned under PMGSY Phase I and II, a total 109 have been completed, while other schemes are at different phases of execution.

Similarly, the concerned EXN informed that under PMGSY Phase -III only 04 schemes were approved which are Hubbi to Baggal Kote; Darhal to Uppar Singali; Saaj Bassian to Dakhna via Remote; and Mangota to Darhal.

Taking an extensive road-wise review of all PMGSY projects, the DC directed the concerned authorities to expedite the progress of work and achieve the targets set by the Government within the given timeline.

The division-wise targets and achievements were also discussed and the DDC asked the concerned to enhance the progress on priority.

The District Development Commissioner set the timeline of March 31, 2023 for the completion of the remaining projects sanctioned under Phase I and II. The chair was also informed that the schemes approved under PMGSY Phase III are in the tendering phase.