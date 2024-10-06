Time as CJ of J&K most rewarding experiences: Justice Kotiswar

Genuine demands of Bar to be considered: Justice Tashi

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 5: Judge of the Supreme Court Justice N Kotiswar Singh today said that his time as Chief Justice of High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh had been one of his most rewarding experiences.

He was speaking at a function organized by J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu to honor him on his elevation to Judge of the Supreme Court of India and to Justice Tashi Rabstan on assuming office as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir & Ladakh.

Justice Kotiswar Singh shared fond memories of his experience working with the Jammu Bar. He praised the Bar for its dedication and professionalism, stating that his time as Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir had been one of his most rewarding experiences. He complimented the office-bearers of J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu for ensuring that while lawyers’ grievances are redressed, the justice dispensation is not disturbed.

Chief Justice Tashi Rabstan, in his address, assured the Bar that all genuine demands will be taken into consideration and addressed with due care. He reaffirmed his commitment to work closely with the Bar for the betterment of the judiciary.

Earlier, the event began with a warm welcome by Parvesh Singh Salaria, General Secretary of the Bar, who praised Justice Kotiswar Singh for his humility and unwavering support to the Bar during his tenure as Chief Justice and commended Chief Justice Tashi Rabstan for his remarkable journey and leadership.

Senior Advocate Vikram Sharma, President of the Bar acknowledged Justice N Kotiswar Singh for his contributions to the judiciary and his approachable nature and lauded Chief Justice Tashi Rabstan for his commitment to justice and fairness. He also presented a charter of demands on behalf of the Bar Association addressing key concerns important to the legal community.

The event was organized smoothly with the efforts of Chetan Misri, Joint Secretary and Utkarsh Pathania, Treasurer. The gathering saw the presence of other Justices of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir along with Judges of the District Judiciary, senior advocates and members of the Bar.

A vote of thanks was delivered by Amit Gupta, Vice President of the Bar.

As a token of respect, mementoes were presented to Justice N Kotiswar Singh and Chief Justice Tashi Rabstan by the Bar team.