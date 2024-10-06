Attestation-cum-passing out parade held at STC BSF Udhampur

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Oct 5: An attestation-cum-passing out parade was organized by the Border Security Force at parade ground STC BSF here.

This significant event marked the culmination of rigorous training for 624 Recruit Constables hailing from the states of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal.

After completing 44 weeks of arduous basic training, the recruits took an oath to serve the nation and are now set to embark on their respective duty assignments.

Rajesh Kumar Gurung, Inspector General STC BSF, Udhampur, graced the occasion as the chief guest and took the salute during the parade.

In his address, the chief guest commended the high standards of training imparted to the recruits. He extended his congratulations to the officers and the dedicated team of instructors at STC BSF, Udhampur, for their commitment to excellence in training.

Sonam Chhering, Commandant (Trg), welcomed the chief guest and other dignitaries. The chief guest expressed his best wishes to the recruit constables for a bright future, affirming his belief that these brave soldiers will carry out their duties with integrity and efficiency in the years to come, bringing honor to the BSF and pride to their families.

Recruit Constable Boya Mahesh Kiran commanded the parade, while five recruits — Khetry Kisan (overall first position), Dwarapudi Damodararao (overall 2nd position), Boya Mahesh Kiran (best in drill), Gangula Kranti Kumar (best firer) and Boya Attada Saibabu (best in endurance) – were awarded with trophies.

The passing out parade featured impressive displays by the trainees, including martial arts demonstrations, the traditional Lathi Khela of West Bengal, and the Sambhalpuri dance of Odisha.

Additionally, a colorful patriotic cultural program was presented by students from Common Public School, Udhampur, and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Juganoo, which received resounding applause from the audience.

The event was attended by several notable figures, including Deepshikha Gurung, BWWA Head, STC BSF, Udhampur, Amod Ashok Nagpure, SSP, Udhampur, senior officials from the civil administration, officers from various CAPFs, School teachers, renowned local citizens, and the families of the recruits, all of whom cheered enthusiastically for the recruits during the parade.