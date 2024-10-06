Khatana highlights progress at ‘Rise in Jammu and Kashmir 2024’ event

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 5: The three-day mega exhibition, “Rise in Jammu and Kashmir 2024,” concluded today at the Royal Estate Resort on Akhnoor Road, Jammu, with BJP leader and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Gulam Ali Khatana, in attendance.

This event, which began on October 3, spotlighted the region’s achievements, opportunities, and its vast potential across a variety of sectors.

During the closing ceremony, Khatana underscored the need for continued development in Jammu and Kashmir, applauding the progress made in recent years, particularly in infrastructure, tourism, and governance. He praised the exhibition for successfully bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders to explore potential collaborations that could further boost the region’s growth.

The exhibition featured nearly 45 national and State-level institutions, including major organizations such as DRDO, ISRO, Power Grid, Geological Survey of India (GSI), CSIR, Coir Board, ICAR, C-DAC, and ICMR. It showcased a diverse range of exhibits from technological innovations and entrepreneurial ventures to tourism and cultural heritage. Thousands of visitors, including professionals, students, and investors, attended to explore the region’s promising future.

The event’s success highlights Jammu and Kashmir’s increasing prominence on the national stage and sets a positive foundation for future development initiatives in the region.