Lt Gen Srivastava takes command of Chinar Corps

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 5: Lieutenant General Prashant Srivastava today assumed command of Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, which is the most sensitive command as it manages Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan, besides fighting insurgency in the Valley.

A Srinagar based defence spokesperson said that Lt Gen Srivastava took charge from Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, who will assume command as the Director General of Military Operations at the Army headquarters.

The new Chinar Corps Commander said that integrated efforts of the civil society and the security forces is the way forward to dismantle the terror infrastructure and nefarious designs of the adversary.

“Successful conduct of various key events, improved security parameters and palpable enthusiasm are a testament of the will of the people towards growth, development and stable security situation in the Valley,” he said.

He called upon the civil society to propel Kashmir towards a future defined by peace and development along with the security forces’ efforts.

He also conveyed his warm greetings to the citizens of Kashmir, and reaffirmed his commitment towards synergy in thoughts and action with the civil administration, society and the citizens to promote peace and prosperity in the Valley.

The new GOC paid tribute at the Chinar War Memorial in the Badami Bagh Cantonment.

The statement of the defence spokesman said that a battle-hardened soldier, Lt Gen Srivastava held numerous prestigious posts and staff appointments during his 34-year illustrious military career.

“Srivastava, an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, has significant combat experience, particularly in areas marked by high levels of insurgency,” the spokesperson said.

Before this appointment, Srivastava led the Awantipora-based ‘Victor Force’, a crucial command overseeing counter-insurgency efforts in south Kashmir.

Commissioned into an elite parachute battalion of the Special Forces on June 9, 1990, Srivastava has completed all the essential career courses, including the Defence Services Staff Course in Wellington, the Higher Command Course and the National Defence College in the US.