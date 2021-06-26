Tikait issues indirect threat to govt, says If need arises will use Russian tractors to enter Delhi

NEW DELHI : Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday issued an indirect threat to the Central government over the ongoing farmers’ protest and said that if required they will use Russian tractors to enter Delhi border.

According to him, the Russian tractors are very powerful and will crush everything that comes in their way.

“It is a kind of an automatic tractor, when left on gear, it won’t stop and will crush everything which comes on its way. When the need arises, these tractors will be used to enter Delhi. We are not taking our tractors anywhere right now, but we have several of these tractors,” said Tikait.

The BKU leader has brought a Russian tractor to the protest site at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border to display the farmers’ power.

“This tractor is 53-years-old. As per the guidelines of the government, tractors should be replaced within 10 years. However, several such Russian tractors are still working. This tractor will go to National Green Tribunal (NGT)’s office. We will show this tractor to the NGT officials that such tractors are still working,” stressed Tikait stating that it is not a violation of rules to use 53-year-old tractors.

“We have been sitting here on protest for the last 7 months, isn’t this violation of the law? If the government hasn’t done anything to end our protest how will it stop the tractors to ply on roads?” he said.

Tikait further said, “These tractors were imported from Russia during the Green Revolution. The speed of these vehicles is less but did a good ploughing work on the fields.”

To mark the completion of seven months of the ongoing farmers’ agitation, the farmers are observing ‘Save Farming, Save Democracy Day’ across the country today and submitted a memorandum to all the Governors in the name of the President of India on this occasion.

On Saturday, several thousands of farmers pushed the barricades aside in Haryana’s Panchkula as they marched towards Governor’s residence in Chandigarh to submit a memorandum seeking repeal of the farm laws. (AGENCY)