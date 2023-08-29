Tibetan Parliament delegation calls on JCCI, exposes China’s excesses in CoT

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 29: A delegation of Tibetan Parliament Members, including Dawa Tsering, Yeshi Dolma and Tenpa Yarphel accompanied by Rajinder Sadotra, general secretary Bharat Tibet Sanyog Manch, Sanjeev Mangotra, Convener North Zone (BTSM) and Indu Puri, vice president Mahila Morcha visited Jammu Chamber House and interacted with president Jammu Chamber of Commerce & Industry (JCCI) Arun Gupta and his team of office bearers.

Arun Gupta, welcomed the visiting delegation in Chamber House. During interaction the visiting MPs of Tibet briefed that historically Tibet was an Independent nation having defined territory, distinct population, Governments and maintained diplomatic relations with neighbouring countries.

They further apprised that how China invaded/occupied Tibet illegally. They further said that the Tibetan people have been traumatized by systematic violations of their most fundamental human rights and threat to their distinct culture and national identity since China occupied Tibet (CoT).

They also said that at present half of the migrated pollution of Tibet is settled in India. The Government of India has already highlighted our issues and we also request your Association that our cause should be highlighted at an appropriate level.

President JCCI said that your demands are very genuine and every country has the right of freedom and China should declare Tibet as an independent country. He assured the visiting MPs that demands put before the Chamber shall be forwarded to the appropriate authorities.

The other office bearers present in the meeting include Anil Gupta, senior vice president, Rajeev Gupta junior vice president, Manish Gupta secretary general, Rajesh Gupta -secretary and Rajesh Gupta- treasurer.