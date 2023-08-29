Planning & Monitoring Board meeting of CUK takes important decisions

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 29: The 10th meeting of the Planning and Monitoring Board (PMB) of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK), which was held at SKICC today under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor, Prof A Ravinder Nath, took important decisions.

The meeting was attended by Vice-Chancellor IUST, Prof Shakeel A Romsho; Vice-Chancellor, Nalanda University, Prof Sunaina Singh; Vice-Chancellor, Cluster University Srinagar, Prof Qayyum Hussain; Vice- Chancellor, University of Jammu, Prof Umesh Rai; former Director, Academic Audit, Osmania University, Prof C Vishnuvardhan; Joint Secretary, UGC, Prof Shakeel Ahmed; Dr Gitanjali J Angmo, Dean and CEO, HIAL; Dean Academic Affairs, Prof Shahid Rasool; Registrar, Prof M Afzal Zargar; Registrar NIT, Prof Kaiser Bukhari; Dean School of Physical and Chemical Sciences, Prof Wali Muhammad Shah; Head Deptt of Management Studies, Prof Abdul Gani; Planning and Development Officer, Prof S Zahoor Ahmad Geelani; Finance Officer, Dr Mehraj ud Din Shah and other functionaries of the university.

Addressing the maiden meeting, Vice-Chancellor, Prof A Ravinder Nath presented the futuristic agenda of the university and informed that CUK is creating a Bureau of Academic Affairs, to provide a broad framework for the curriculum development specifically on scheme of instruction, examination and evaluation and to keep the higher education at par with the global standards. He said the varsity is establishing a School of Honors and Finishing Studies, to nurture the talent pool and prepare the aspiring students with required employable skills.

The varsity is also creating a Bureau of Research Affairs to provide directions and strategies for the promotion of competitive research and to strengthen the Departmental Research Committees for promoting result- oriented frameworks that support the sustainability of the research base.

Prof R Ravinder Nath said, a Bureau of Human Resources, is also being established to develop a policy framework for identifying and attracting the talent pool of work force and to create the various positions.

The members were also informed about the recognition of Teacher Education courses by NCTE and its approval for ITEP (BA-B Ed) four-year course from the session 2023-24, establishment of Center for Information Technology (CIT), modification of the Official Logo of the University and setting the target 100 Days for Launching of Academic & Administrative Reforms.

The participants advised that the university should focus on infrastructure development and academics, and also explore PPP for housing.

Planning and Development Officer, Prof. S Zahoor Ahmad Geelani, took up the agenda items of the meeting.