JD Tourism leads 3-day expedition to Poonch; promotes homestays, adventure tourism

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 29: An extraordinary three-day odyssey to district Poonch was led by Sunaina Sharma Mehta (Joint Director, Tourism, Jammu) to celebrate the pristine beauty of Poonch and championed the cause of promotion of homestays, pilgrimage, rural and adventure tourism in this border district which is blessed with unparalleled natural beauty and heavenly adventures.

During her maiden tour to Poonch, Mehta paid reverential visit to the holy shrine of Shri Baba Buddha Amarnath at Mandi. Engaging wholeheartedly with the pilgrims embarking on Buddha Amarnath Yatra, which commenced on August 17th, Mehta gleaned their invaluable insights for future promotional campaigns of the pious annual Yatra.

Addressing the media, Mehta underscored the Department’s unwavering commitment to nurturing pilgrimage tourism, border tourism, adventure and rural tourism. She conscientiously laid emphasis on the need to tap the immense potential of Poonch-Rajouri district and the Pir Panjal area especially regarding adventure gems, natural marvels and Sufi pilgrimage spirit of the area.

She added that this district is blessed with holy shrines of great saints and sufis like Chote Shah Shrine Sakhi Maidan, Ramkund Temple Mankote, Sain Miran Shrine, Nangali Sahib Gurudwara, Dashnami Akhara, Nav Greh Temple and many more, along with the historical Heritage Mughal Road, the unparalleled pristine Alpine Lakes, Banjhdari meadow, Nurpur meadow, Noor-i-Chhamb Waterfall, Nandishool waterfall which is also a frozen waterfall during winters, Tatakuti Peak and other natural marvels of immense beauty.

In a groundbreaking initiative, one-day Homestay Promotional Camp was organized in the enchanting Loran Mandi area of Poonch district. The presence of Joint Director Tourism Jammu marked this event as a testament to the Department’s unwavering dedication towards promoting Homestay and rural tourism in the area. It heralded the dawn of a new era in tourism prosperity, one that promises to uplift the local homestay industry.

During her engagement with the locals, Mehta passionately encouraged all stakeholders and the local community to step forward and actively get their homes registered with the Tourism Department to welcome visitors and tourists to their homes and showcase the local culture and ethos.