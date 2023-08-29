Chhari Mubarak reaches Sheshnag, will have darshan on Aug 31

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 29: Chhari Mubarak, the Saffron robbed holy mace of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati which has started its final journey to cave shrine on August 26 from Dashnami Akhara Srinagar has reached Sheshnag today.

Led by Mahant Deependra Giri Ji Maharaj, the custodian of holy mace and founder of True Trust which makes arrangements for boarding and lodging of devotees and Sadhus accompanying holy mace to cave shrine held Puja at the bank of Sheshnag by chanting the Vedic hymns. Besides, the Sadhus and other devotees, Sevadars and Bhandara people joined the Puja.

In the evening, Aarti was held at Sheshnag by Sadhus and devotees led by Mahant Ji. On the occasion, prayers were held for prosperity of mankind also.

Earlier, Chhari Mubarak left Chandanwari early this morning towards Sheshnag. The Chhari Mubarak after a night halt at Sheshnag today will leave for Panchtarni the last transit camp on way to holy cave early tomorrow morning.

During night halt at Panchtarni, it will leave for holy cave in the morning of Shravan Purnima falling on August 31 for darshan.

The holy mace after day long Puja and performance of other religious rituals in traditional way will return to Panchtarni same day in the evening on way to Pahalgam.

Mahant Ji said darshan at holy cave on Shravan Purnima and performing of Puja there on the same day has a lot of religious significance. He, while quoting Puranic references said that Lord Shiva had told Amar Katha to Goddess Parvati at the holy cave which has references in various religious scriptures including Bringeshwar Puran.

It may be recalled that 62-day long Yatra of Shri Amarnath Ji which started on July 1 from twin tracks of Baltal and Nunwan-Pahalgam will culminate on August 31 after the holy mace performs darshan at 3888 metre high cave shrine.