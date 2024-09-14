Three Terrorists Shot Dead In Gun Battle In Jammu And Kashmir’s Baramulla

SRINAGAR, Sep 14: In a major success ahead of Assembly polls, security forces shot dead three militants- two of them suspected to be Pakistanis- in a gun battle in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Army said that given the upcoming sensitive events- referring to elections- in the Union Territory, this operation holds “significant importance”, marking a major “success for security forces in thwarting Pakistan’s nefarious designs aimed at disrupting peace in the Kashmir Valley”.

J&K is gearing up for the first assembly polls in a decade that will be held in three phases beginning on September 18.

The Commander of Army’s 10 Sector Rashtriya Rifles, Brigadier Sanjay Kannoth, while briefing about the operation in north Kashmir said that for some time now they were receiving inputs about the movement of unidentified terrorists in the general area of Kreeri in Baramulla district.

“Yesterday, we received specific intelligence input from intelligence) agencies about the movement of some unidentified terrorists in the general area of Chek Tappar. Accordingly a joint team of Army, the Jammu and Kashmir police, the SOG (Special Operations Group) and (SSB Sashastra Seema Bal) were mobilized at 22.15 hrs,” Brigadier Kannoth said who was also flanked by Senior Superintendent of Police, Baramulla Mohammad Zaid.

The Army officer said when the joint parties and columns were in the process of establishing the cordon, terrorists hiding inside disused building fired at around 11.15 pm.

“As per the standard operating procedures the fire was returned effectively. The cordon was tightened and additional reinforcements were inducted. The terrorists continued to bring down heavy fire upon our troops throughout the night which was effectively countered. The operation continued into the morning when our troops in a very professional manner engaged the terrorists and neutralized them without causing any collateral damage to civilian life or property,” the officer said.

He said in the operation three hardcore militants were neutralized and large quantities of war-like stores were recovered.

While the identity of the militants is still being confirmed, sources said the initial indications suggest that two of them are likely Pakistani nationals. (Agencies)