There will never be any dull moment with Gambhir around: Ajay Jadeja

Kolkata, Sep 14: India head coach Gautam Gambhir will push for an aggressive approach and will not allow the opposition to take the initiative in the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh, feels former batter Ajay Jadeja.

India host Bangladesh for a two-match Test series beginning in Chennai from September 19, to be followed by three T20Is.

“It is very clear, his approach is aggressive. One thing is sure, there will never be a dull moment with him around, he will always try something. He will do what he believes,” Jadeja told reporters when asked about the Indian team’s approach under Gambhir during the upcoming series.

“He (Gambhir) will not be somebody who will sit back and let things flow. He will be out there, he will try things like we saw Suryakumar Yadav becoming captain suddenly. I am looking forward to the excitement we are going to see this year.”

The 53-year-old Jadeja, who’s mostly remembered as a top ODI batter with 5359 runs from 196 matches at an average of 37.47, was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Cricket Association of Bengal’s annual awards function.

Asked whether he will offer suggestions to Gambhir, Jadeja said, “I hope he does not take suggestions. The reason why he is there is because of what he did and how he looks at it.

“I hope he does not take anybody’s advice and change his approach because what has made you who you are is something that you should believe in and stick to. He can always get better.”

Jadeja served as mentor of the Afghanistan team during the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

Bangladesh are coming after a historic Test series win in Pakistan but Jadeja said India is a “far superior” team.

“Any team which has come just after winning will always think they can win. But there is a difference between the Pakistan team at the moment with the India cricket team. The Indian team is a far superior team.

“But yes, from their (Bangladesh’s) point of view, they will believe that since they have beaten Pakistan, why cannot they (beat India). But we are a better side, but they will definitely be a handful. They play spin well, they bowl spin, so conditions suit.”

Asked about the Indian team’s prospects in the upcoming Test tour of Australia beginning in November, Jadeja said, “November is far off but we have done well in Australia in the past. Why should we not think that we will do it again.

“We should only get better from there,” he added. (PTI)