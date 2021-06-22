Three residential houses gutted in Kishtwar blaze

KISHTWAR: Atleast three residential houses were gutted in a blaze that broke out in Malikpura area of Chatroo in Kishtwar district.

Officials said that fire broke out from a residential house in the intervening night of Monday–Tuesday in Malikpura area.

They said the fire later engulfed two more residential houses, causing huge damage to the structures.

Officials said that Army, locals and police launched a rescue operation, adding that no loss of life was reported during the incident. (KNO)