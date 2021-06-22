Petrol bomb hurled at police station in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: A petrol bomb was hurled on Tuesday at an old city area police station in J&K’s Srinagar district, which exploded without causing any damage.
Unknown persons on Tuesday afternoon hurled the petrol bomb at Police Station Khanyar, police sources said adding that no injury was reported in the incident.
There was panic in the area following the incident. Searches have been started in the area. (AGENCY)
