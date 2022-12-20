Three of family feared dead as car plunges in Chenab

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Dec 20: Three persons of a family were feared dead after an Alto car they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into Chenab river in Doda district today.

The trio included a young couple and their minor daughter and the mishap occurred near stone crusher at Pul Doda area this morning.

As per official sources, the ill farted car bearing Regd number JK06A 6311 plunged into river Chenab.

click here to watch video

“After getting information, a massive rescue operation was launched by police, Army and local volunteers,” SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom told Excelsior adding: “A couple and their daughter, 6, were missing and they were identified as Manjeet Singh resident of Sengoi Bhaderwah, his wife Sonia Devi and their 6-year-old daughter.”

A case under relevant Sections has been registered by police and investigations started to ascertain the cause behind the accident.

The SSP also said that the search operation was stopped due to darkness and will resume early tomorrow morning.