House registered in Geelani’s name among 3 JeI properties sealed in Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Dec 20: Authorities in Kashmir today sealed three properties including a residential house registered in the name of former Hurriyat Conference chairman, late Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

The District Magistrate Srinagar ordered sealing of three properties of Jamat-e Islami (JeI) including two storeyed residential structures constructed over 17 Marlas of proprietary land at Barzulla, Srinagar registered in the name of Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

He ordered the sealing of three properties in Srinagar owned by or under possession of Jamat-e-Islami.

One of the properties includes land measuring 01 Kanal and 07 Marla at Khushipora Shalateng in the name of Jamat-e-Islami J&K through District President Bashir Ahmad Lone son of Abdul Samad Lone of Harwan, Srinagar.

Another is land measuring 01 Kanal and 03 Marla at Khushipora Shalateng in the name of Jamat-e-Islami through District President Bashir Ahmad Lone son of Abdul Samad Lone of Harwan, Srinagar.

The third property is two storeyed residential structures constructed over proprietary land measuring 17 Marla and 199 Sft at Barzulla, Srinagar recorded in the name of Syed Ali Shah Geelani son of Syed Peer Shah Geelani and Firdous Ahmad Asmi son of Ghulam Nabi Asmi.

The DM said that upon obtaining the report from concerned Tehsildar and after perusal of Revenue Record regarding the above properties, it was found that these properties are owned by and are under possession of banned Jamat-e-Islami association through their members.

“And whereas, on perusal of the records and other connected documents, I, District Magistrate Srinagar, am satisfied that there is sufficient material to notify the above mentioned properties under the said Act,” the order issued by the DM said.

The DM ordered sealing of the three properties after the SIA sent a communication (No. SIA/SN/FIR-17/2019/7738-42 dated 16-12-2022) to him stating that during investigation of case (FIR No. 17/2019 u/s 10, 11, 13 UA(P) Act) registered in Police Station Batamaloo it surfaced that these properties were linked to JeI.

So far several dozen properties of Jamat-e-Islami were sealed by authorities under the recommendations of State Investigation Agency (SIA).

It may be mentioned here that the SIA has identified 188 JeI properties across Jammu and Kashmir which have either been notified or are under the process of being notified for further legal action.

The organisation was banned by the Government of India in February 2019 for 5-year period under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The notification issued at that time said that the JeI was in close touch with militant organisations and was expected to “escalate its subversive activities”.

Prior to the ban, 300 members of the organisation including its leaders were arrested under preventive detention laws and raids were conducted.