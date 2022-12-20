Temps plummet ahead of Chillai Kalan

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Dec 20: Ahead of Chillai Kalan, the 40-day long coldest part of winter that begins tomorrow, the temperatures in Kashmir plummeted further and settled sub-zero across the region.

A Meteorological Department official said that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3.4°C against the previous night’s minus 3.1°C. The mercury was 1.9°C below normal during this time of the year. The lowest temperature this season has gone down to minus 3.6°C on last Friday.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 3.6°C against minus 3.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.0°C below normal for the town.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 5.4°C against minus 4.8°C on previous night and it was 1.0°C below normal for the tourist resort.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 1.8°C, the same as on the previous night and it was 0.1°C below normal for the place.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 4.0°C against minus 2.5°C on the previous night. It was 0.8°C above normal for the skiing resort.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 3.9°C against minus 3.5°C on the previous night. It was 1.5°C below normal for the place.

Leh and Kargil recorded low of minus 11.8°C respectively.

“The weather is expected to be dry till December 25,” the official said.

“As per latest model analysis, weather is mostly likely to be cloudy with chances of light to moderate rain/snow over isolated places of Jammu to scattered places of Kashmir specifically over middle and higher reaches during last few days of 2022.”