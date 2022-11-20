Three hybrid terrorists arrested in Srinagar outskirts: Police

SRINAGAR, Nov 20: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested three Hybrid terrorists at Shalteng area of in Srinagar Outskirts, officials said.

In a tweet, The Kashmir Zone Police wrote, “Army (2RR) and Srinagar Police arrested three hybrid terrorists along with a huge consignment of 03 AK rifles, 02 Pistols, 09 Magazines & 200 rounds from outskirts of Srinagar. Investigation is going on. Further details shall follow,”.