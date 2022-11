EMPLOYMENT (20-11-2022)

TEACHERS REQUIRED

PRT : FOR CLASSES 1ST TO 5TH

TGT:HINDI, MATHS, SCIENCE

MUSIC/DANCE TEACHER, PHYSICAL INSTRUCTOR

DOGRA HR. SEC. SCHOOL,

SHASTRI NAGAR, JAMMU

EMAIL:DOGRAHR.SEC@GMAIL.COM

CONTACT:0191-7961825, 94191-92997

REQUIRED

(TELECOMMUNICATION)

(ONLY FOR JAMMU)

1. TELLECALLERS (GIRLS) 6

2. BACKEND EXECUTIVE 3

3. FIELD EXECUTIVE 4

(FIX SALARY + INCENTIVE)

CONTACT NO. 7006659008, 7006283684

ADDRESS : MINI MARKET TRIKUTA NAGAR JAMMU

NR ANIMAL CARE CENTER

REQUIRED STAFF

REQUIRED COMPUTER OPERATOR WELL VERSED IN EXCEL AND SPREADSHEETS, GEM PORTAL…. 1

M/S HANSRAJ & SONS (AGENCIES)

8, RESHAM GHAR COLONY,

NEAR WATER TANK

WALK IN INTERVIEW AFTER 4 PM

CONTACT AT:-

9419189485, 9419193224

JOB VACANCY

DIETICIAN REQUIRED

INTERESTED CANDIDATES

SEND YOUR RESUME

FITNESSWITHNIDHI@GMAIL.COM

9055566600/9055577700

COOK REQUIRED

REQUIRED FULL-TIME MALE OR FEMALE COOK IN JANIPUR, JAMMU FOR SMALL FAMILY.

CONTACT 9419795597

JOB OPPORTUNITY

REQUIRED MALE / FEMALE CANDIDATE FOR OFFICE PURPOSE

( HAVING BASIC KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER)

SALARY NO BAR

FOR TRINITY VAASTU OFFICE

231/ A GOLE MARKET GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU

SEND YOUR RESUME AT

INFO@TRINITYVAASTU.COM

CALL 9999051719 , 9419190432

COOK REQUIRED

URGENT REQUIRED CHEF/ COOK( VEG)

FOR

KITCHEN IN MUTHI

CONTACT 9086182627

REQUIRED

SALES EXECUTIVE FOR MEDICINES

(CIPLA PRODUCTS) :- (3 NO.)

ONLY EXPERIENCED CANDIDATES WILL BE PREFFERED

SEND YOUR RESUME ON FOLLOWING EMAIL

CONTACT : 7780881994, 9541652188, 0191-40790

EMAIL:- SWARANSHPHARMACEUTICALS@GMAIL.COM

REQUIRED

OFFICE COORDINATOR (3 NO) (F)

COMPUTER OPERATOR (3 NO.) (F)

QUALIFICATION : MASTERS IN SOCIAL WORK/SOCIOLOGY/MBA

MUST HAVE GOOD COMMAND OVER COMPUTER AND GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS

SEND YOUR RESUME ON FOLLOWING EMAIL

EMAIL :- SWARANSHPHARMACEUTICALS @GMAIL.COM

CONTACT :- 7780881994, 9541652188, 0191-4070090

BEAUTICIAN REQUIRED

( 2 FEMALES)

TWO FEMALE BEAUTICIANS REQUIRED FOR A BEAUTY PARLOUR SITUATED AT TALAB TILLO JAMMU. INTERESTED MAY CONTACT

MOB NO. 9086607543

6005777033