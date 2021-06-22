Three houses, cowshed gutted

Locals demand fire station at Chatroo

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, June 22: Three houses and cowshed were gutted in devastating fire in Malikpura area of Singhpura in tehsil Chatroo here.

As per police sources, during the intervening night of June 21 and 22, a major fire broke out in a house at Malikpura area of Singhpura in tehsil Chatroo, which later spread to two adjoining houses and a cowshed.

On getting information, police team rushed to the spot and with the assistance of army troops and civil administration started operation to rescue the persons trapped inside the houses.

Local youth alongwith Army troops diverted a nearby water channel towards houses to control the fire. Meanwhile, the fire brigade from District Headquarter Kishtwar also reached the location and assisted to extinguish the fire completely.

The three houses belonging to Ghulam Ahmed Malik, son of Kabir Malik, Mohammad Amin, son of Amdu Malik and Sajad Hussain, son of Ali Mohammad Malik and a cowshed owned by cowshed of Sajad Hussain were completely gutted in fire.

No injury or casualty has been reported in the incident, while the exact loss could not be ascertained yet.

Chatroo Police has taken cognizance in this regard.

Meanwhile, locals expressed resentment against the administration for not establishing a fire station in Chatroo.

“Fire tenders from District Headquarters reach Chatroo in around 2 hours. It is very unfortunate that despite repeated requests, the administration has failed to establish a fire station at Chatroo, so that losses during fire incidents can be minimized”, they added.

A fire station should be established in Chatroo as soon as possible, the locals demanded.