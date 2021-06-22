Secretary Cooperatives directs for expediting liquidation of JAKFED

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 22: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir had extended the deadline for liquidation of movable and immovable assets of Jammu and Kashmir Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation (JAKFED) by a period of six months. The extension is till 20th August , 2021.

Secretary, Cooperatives, Yasha Mudgal, informed this while chairing a meeting of senior officers of Cooperative Department.

The members had a detailed deliberation on the interim report submitted by the Liquidators of JAKFED on this account.

Secretary stressed for expediting the process of liquidation and announced a slew of measures for smooth and timely completion of the process. She asked the concerned for optimally utilizing the extended time for complete liquidation of JAKFED assets and conclude it on a war footing basis.

Yasha Mudgal asked the Liquidators for dealing with the liquidation process with all their technical expertise and efficiency so that the exercise is completed to the best of the interest of the Government.

Liquidator JAKFED, Mahesh Dass, highlighted the issues being faced during the process of liquidation and discussions were held for a workable solution. Accordingly Secretary Cooperatives directed the RC to immediately frame a Committee comprising both Gazetted and Non Gazetted staff for assisting the Liquidators . Subsequently directions were also issued to frame another committee for Authentication of JAKFED record.

The meeting was attended by Registrar Cooperative J&K, Shafqat Iqbal, Special Secretary, Cooperative, Rachana Sharma besides other senior officers of Cooperative and allied wings.