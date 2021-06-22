PoJK DPs protest, demand release of balance amount of package

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 22: The displaced persons from Pak occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) today held protest demonstration near Press Club of Jammu, demanding release of Rs 24.50 lakh pending amount of PM’s relief package per family.

Led by Capt (Retd) Yudhvir Singh Chib, president PoJK DPs Front -1947, 1965, 1971 and Non- Camp 1971, a large number of members of the Front assembled near Press Club of Jammu at around 10.30 am on Tuesday and held massive protest demonstration. They were shouting slogans against the J&K UT Administration, Relief and Rehabilitation department and also in support of their demands.

They pointed out that displaced persons were provided Rs 2000 crore relief package by the Prime Minister Narindra Modi but the distribution process was very slow. Moreover, The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) had recommended Rs 30 lakh amount per family and therefore, Government must release the pending amount of Rs 24.50 lakhs per DP family without any delay.

They also pointed out that the identification process has been on snails pace. The left out families are facing hardships and moving from pillar to the post but they have been still deprived of the package to the tune of Rs 5.50 lakhs.

Chib demanded that 12 Assembly seats be reserved for the displaced persons from PoJK, Backward Class status be given to the DPs of PoJK, wards of DPs be given reservation in employment and educational/ technical institutions, Identity cards be issued to all the DPs, Development Board for the welfare of PoJK DPs be constituted, ownership rights be given to the Camp DPs of 1965-71, JPC Report should be implemented, Delimitation exercise be completed before Assembly elections.

Prominent among those who accompanied Capt Chib included, RP Singh, Kulbir Singh, Kuldip Singh Chib, Sakndya Devi, Sukhjinder Singh, Capt Sudesh Chib, Kehar Singh, PS Salathia and others.