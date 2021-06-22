11 injured after bus turns turtle in Baba Reshi

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 22: At least 11 persons were today injured after a passenger bus turned turtle near Shranzfall on the way to Baba Reshi Shrine in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district

As per the officials, a bus bearing registration number JK05 9752 was coming from the Kichhama area of Baramulla turned turtle near the spot prompting the locals nearby to start a rescue operation.

“At about 1100 hrs, an accident took place near Shrunz fall Babareshi wherein one passenger tata 407 bearing registration no JK05 9752 driven by Naseer Ahmad Mir S/o Bashir ah R/o Kichhama on way from Kichhama towards Babareshi turned turtle resulting in injuries to some onboard passengers,” officials at the spot said.

They said that the injured persons were immediately shifted to a nearby health facility where form 5 injured passengers were shifted to District Hospital Baramulla.

Police officials said that all the person on board were evacuated immediately. A case has been registered in this regard.