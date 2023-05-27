Three hardware shops gutted

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, May 27: Three hardware shops were gutted today thereby destroying goods worth lakhs.

Sources informed that shops with name ‘But Hardware Store’ at Giri Nagar Kishtwar owned by one Ashfaq Hussain But, son of Tariq Hussin, resident of Berwar Kishtwar were gutted along with goods worth lakhs in a fire incident.

As per reports flames started coming out of a shop all of a sudden and in no time spread to other shops also. Shopkeepers and locals tried to control the fire. Meanwhile, Police and personnel from Fire and Emergency Services were also informed and they also joined the locals and after hectic efforts fire was brought under control but by then it had inflicted heavy loss.

It is believed that the incident had occurred due to short circuit.

Locals have claimed that the loss could be minimised had the Fire and Emergency Department responded properly.