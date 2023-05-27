Power shutdown

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 27: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to Upper Barnai, Lower Muthi, Paloura, JK Colony, Chandan Vihar, PHE Roop Mahar, MES Rajouri Lines, Patoli, BSF Paloura, Jourian, Troati, Muthi, Maria, Bakore and adjoining areas will remain affected on May 30 from 6 am to 10 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Sohal, Pallwan, Migrant Colony, Jadh, Satwari, Nai Basti, M.H. Mil. Cantt. Ashok Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Sanjay Nagar, Lamberi, Bagnoti, Narian, Chwki-Jangher, Qila, Darhal, Lam, laroka, Dabbar, Dharat, Gagrote, Nowshera town, Bishnah, Kotli, Sarore, Deoli and adjoining areas will remain affected on May 31 from 6 am to 10 am.

Likewise, the power supply to Nandpur, BSF, Pindi, Adlehar, Baba Chamlyal, Industry, Rakh, Vijaypur and adjoining areas will remain affected on June 01 from 6 am to 10 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Nanan, Barnoti, Chann Arorian, Marheen, Paharpur and adjoining areas will remain affected on June 01 from 8 am to 10 am.

Meanwhile, the Executive Engineer, Elect. Division-I, JPDCL Parade Jammu has informed that the power supply to Raghunath Mandir will remain affected on May 28 from 6 am to 9 am.

However, Superintending Engineer, O&M Circle, Jammu JPDCL has informed that the power supply to Kadiyal, Badila and adjoining areas will remain affected on May 30, June 01 and 03 from 6 am to 10 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Raipur Satwari, Royality Chowk, Kadiyal, Badiyal Qazian, Haripur, MES, Apna Vihar, Kunjwani, Shanker Colony, Deep Nagar, Shiva Colony, Sec-5, Sec-7, R.S. Pura, RC-2, R.S. Pura Market and adjoining areas will remain affected on May 30 from 6 am to 10 am.

Likewise, the power supply to Greater Kailash, Kotli Mian Fateh, Revenue Centre and adjoining areas will remain affected on May 31 from 6 am to 10 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Upper Chawadi, Doon School Backside, Kadiyal, Badiyal Qazian, Haripur, Sainik Colony Sec-A, E, B, C, R.S Pura, Dublehar and adjoining areas will remain affected on June 01 from 6 am to 10 am.

Likewise, the power supply to Greater Kailash, Kotli Mian Fateh, MES, Apna Vihar, Kunjwani, Shanker Colony, Deep Nagar, Shiva Colony, Sainik Colony Sec-A, G, B, Sec-5, Sec-7, Revenue Centre, and adjoining areas will remain affected on June 02 from 6 am to 10 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Upper Chawadi, Doon School Backside, Birpur Chowadhi, Babliana, Kadiyal, Sainik Colony Sec- A, E, B, R.S Pura, Simbal, Talli Morh, Daesopur and adjoining areas will remain affected on June 03 from 6 am to 10 am.

Likewise, the power supply to Greater Kailash, Sainik Colony Sec-A, G, B, and adjoining areas will remain affected on June 04 from 6 am to 10 am.

Meanwhile, the Superintending Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, O&M Circle Kathua has informed that the power supply to Industries under Feeder 2nd and 3rd will remain affected on May 28 from 5 am to 10 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Industries under Feeder 2nd and 4th will remain affected on May 29 from 5 am to 10 am.

Likewise, the power supply to Barmora, Krishna Colony and adjoining areas will remain affected on May 28 from 7 am to 10 am.