Three-day historic Mela-Patt begins

Excelsior Correspondent

BHADERWAH, Sept 11: Despite inclement weather and heavy downpour, three-day annual holy Mela-Patt, devoted to Lord Vasuki Nag, the presiding deity of Bhaderwah valley, began here today, while following all SOPs and guidelines issued by Government and administration in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

To commemorate the historic meet between Mughal emperor Akbar and King Nag Pal of Bhaderwah, three day historic Mela Pat started at ancient Mohalla Khakhal of Bhadarwah. Mela-Patt–symbol of Nag culture, is celebrated every year on Nagpanchmi and hundreds of people converge at Khakhal Mohalla to pay obeisance to the bravery and spiritual power of Raja Nag Pal.

It is notable that every year hundreds of people from different parts of the UT of J&K irrespective of caste and religion participated in the festival.

The ancient and historic festival is devoted to Lord Vasuki Nag, the presiding deity of Bhaderwah Valley and its adjoining areas.

The festival was first celebrated in 16th century by King Nag Pal, the ruler of small principality then called Bhadarkashi presently known as Bhaderwah.

The historic festival is organized seven days after the conclusion of ancient Kailash Yatra.

On the occasion devotees also performed traditional Dekho dance which is a regular feature of the festival and people irrespective of religion, caste and gender participate in it, which makes this festival a symbol of Peace, Pride and communal harmony.

This festival is not only the symbol of religion but also depicts our proud historical background and mutual brotherhood. Perhaps this is the only festival of India which is being celebrated since last 600 years without any untoward or ugly incident, which clearly shows communal harmony of this area and respect for Raja Nag Pal irrespective of religion”, said main organizer of the festival, Advocate Naresh Gupta.

On the occasion, display of ‘Patt’ was also performed for the devotees to complete the rituals.