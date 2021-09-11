LG takes assessment of Covid containment measures with DCs, SSPs

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 11: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today reviewed the Covid scenario in J&K in a series of meetings with members of Covid Task Force, Deputy Commissioners and SSPs.

During the review meeting, the Lt Governor said that the third wave can be tackled effectively by maximizing vaccine coverage, implementing strict containment measures, and strict adherence to Covid protocol.

“We must not let our guard down. The government is putting various health and social measures in place to contain the spread and people must practice the protective behaviours. I urge people to get vaccinated and adhere to the guidelines”, Lt Governor said.

Underlining the need to adopt a preemptive approach to overcome any future health challenges, the Lt Governor directed the District Administration to ensure proper functioning of critical care equipment, and set the timeline of 15 days for the submission of the report on asset utilization.

Lt Governor instructed the Additional Chief Secretary Health and Medical Education to take a comprehensive review of the functioning of the health department and district hospitals.

Sinha also complimented the District Administration and Healthcare workers of Samba district for achieving 100% saturation of the first dose of vaccination for all above 18 years of age. He instructed the other districts to mobilize the vaccination teams and urged people to get vaccinated.

Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department gave a detailed briefing on various critical factors of the Covid management.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Dilbag Singh, DGP; Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department; Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary to the Government, Home Department; Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; Mukesh Singh, ADGP; Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir; Dr. Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Deputy Commissioners and SSPs, attended the meetings, in person and through virtual mode.