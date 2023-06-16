Three Cousin Sisters From Jammu And Kashmir’s Srinagar Crack NEET In First Attempt

SRINAGAR, Jun 16: Three cousin sisters, Tuba Bashir, Rutba Bashir and Arbish from Nowshera in Srinagar cracked the NEET UG Exam. Their achievement has sparked great celebration within their family. “I feel great that all three of us have cleared NEET together because we went to school and coaching together and we thought we would clear MBBS and become a doctor. I am very happy because I worked hard and got the result,” Tuba Basheer said.

Rutaba Basheer, who also successfully cleared the NEET, expressed her heartfelt gratitude towards her parents for her achievement.

“We are very happy. We started preparing for the NEET exam from the 11th standard itself. We practiced a lot. The credit for our success goes to our parents; they have supported us since childhood,” Rutaba Basheer.

Urbish also expressed her immense joy. While talking about her journey She said, “I am feeling very happy. There was no doctor in our family, it was my own decision to become a doctor. Our parents supported us completely from the beginning. While preparing, we had to keep in mind that this was the first and last attempt, we had to walk with this determination and keep studying.”