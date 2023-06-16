PM Narendra Modi To Visit US, Egypt From June 20 To 25: MEA

New Delhi, Jun 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake separate state visits to the United States and Egypt from June 20 to 25, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Friday.

Modi’s visit to the US will commence in New York, where he will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the headquarters of the United Nations on June 21.

In December 2014, the UN General Assembly had adopted a resolution proclaiming June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. (Agencies)