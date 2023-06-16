Two Suspicious Bags Found In J&K’s Poonch, Bomb Squad Called In

JAMMU, Jun 16: Two suspicious bags found in the PWD colony of Mendhar town in Poonch district have created panic even as the army and police have sealed the area.

Quoting officials, that two red color bags were seen lying near the boundary wall of PWD colony Mendhar housing official residences of some PRIs.

“The area has been sealed by army and police.” they said, adding that Bomb Disposal Squad has also been called in.

They said that the bags are having some material inside and its nature is being ascertained. (KNO)