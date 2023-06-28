Three Councilors Booked For Damaging Property, Abusing Officials Of MC Baramulla

BARAMULLA, Jun 28: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday booked three councillors a day after scuffle broke out between employees and councillors of Municipal Council Baramulla.

Quoting a police official, that they have registered FIR against three councillors who had allegedly damaged government property, besides used unparliamentary language against employees and executive officer of MC Baramulla.

He said that a case FIR No 131/2023 has been registered in this regard at police station Baramulla and further investigation has been taken up.

On Tuesday, executive officer MC Baramulla had filed a police complaint against 3 councillors for damaging government property and using abusive language.

He had alleged that the councillors forcibly entered MC Baramulla office and abused officials present there.

The incident occurred a day after MC Baramulla president Touseef Raina was ousted after losing floor test following a no-confidence motion moved against him. (KNO)